Survey teams confirm 2 tornadoes in southwest Missouri Monday morning

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - National Weather Service survey teams confirmed two tornadoes from early Monday morning’s storms.

The first storm hit four miles north to northwest of Goodman in Newton County, Mo, around 1 a.m. The EF-1 tornado tracked parallel with I-49. The 90 miles-per-hour winds forced a manufactured home off the foundation and collapsed the doors on a farm outbuilding. The storm also uprooted several trees.

The second storm hit two miles from Dudenville in northeast Jasper County around 4:45 a.m. Storm teams rated it as an EF-0 with winds of 85-miles-per-hour. It damaged several trees, the roof of a barn, and an irrigation system.

