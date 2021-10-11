St. Louis County officers ordered to get COVID vaccine shots

Heartland Votes
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - The acting head of St. Louis County police has issued an order saying that all officers must follow a county mandate to either get the COVID-19 vaccine or submit to weekly testing.

The order was issued even though an officer has filed a lawsuit challenging whether the county’s mandate should apply to the police department, which is primarily government by its chief and the St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners.

A planned Friday hearing on the officer’s lawsuit was cancelled after the order.

Lindeman’s attorney, Christopher Graville, said he is weighing how to proceed with Lindeman’s lawsuit after the order.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

