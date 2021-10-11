Police Investigate Carbondale Home Invasion and Robbery

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - At 9:20 am on Oct. 6, Carbondale Police Officers responded to a home invasion call at the 300 block of South James Street.

According to Carbondale Police, at approximately 1:00 am on Oct. 5, two unknown suspects wearing masks entered the residence and demanded property from the victims.

The two suspects were armed with handguns; however, no injuries were reported from the scene.

The suspects fled in an unknown direction and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).

