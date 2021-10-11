Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Police Investigate Carbondale Home Invasion and Robbery

Carbondale Officers learned two unknown suspects wearing masks and armed with handguns entered...
Carbondale Officers learned two unknown suspects wearing masks and armed with handguns entered the residence.(Unsplash)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - At 9:20 am on Oct. 6, Carbondale Police Officers responded to a home invasion call at the 300 block of South James Street.

According to Carbondale Police, at approximately 1:00 am on Oct. 5, two unknown suspects wearing masks entered the residence and demanded property from the victims.

The two suspects were armed with handguns; however, no injuries were reported from the scene.

The suspects fled in an unknown direction and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Crider, 21, of Livingston County is charged with murder for stabbing a man on Saturday...
Livingston Co. man charged with murder
Damaging winds will be the primary threat, but a few storms could be capable of producing hail...
First Alert: Strong storms possible today
The Graves County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing juvenile.
Graves County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing 16-year-old
A woman was hit by a SUV on Friday night, October 8.
Investigation for a woman hit by vehicle
Local models and performers across the Heartland took stage at the Show Me Center in Cape...
Vintage Now Fashion Show sees record number of guests

Latest News

The acting head of St. Louis County police has issued an order saying that all officers must...
St. Louis County officers ordered to get COVID vaccine shots
One eastern Kentucky community showed support for one of their own in a big way.
Cam Strong support ride
Memorial highway cleanup done in honor of murdered child
Memorial highway cleanup done in honor of murdered child
David Koenig
Search efforts for missing Branson man continue