Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Pedestrian killed near stadium after leaving Chiefs’ game

The victim was a 66-year-old man from Wichita, Kansas.
The victim was a 66-year-old man from Wichita, Kansas.(Generic Image)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A pedestrian from Kansas is dead after being struck by two hit-and-run drivers near Arrowhead Stadium as the man was leaving the Kansas City Chiefs game.

Police are searching for the drivers who fled the scene Sunday night.

The victim was a 66-year-old man from Wichita, Kansas. Police say the man and another person left the game early, so traffic crews were not yet on the scene to assist with exiting.

The second person was not struck. Police say the victim was struck by a vehicle and while lying in the roadway was run over by a second vehicle. The man died at a hospital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Crider, 21, of Livingston County is charged with murder for stabbing a man on Saturday...
Livingston Co. man charged with murder
Damaging winds will be the primary threat, but a few storms could be capable of producing hail...
First Alert: Strong storms possible today
The Graves County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing juvenile.
Graves County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing 16-year-old
A woman was hit by a SUV on Friday night, October 8.
Investigation for a woman hit by vehicle
Local models and performers across the Heartland took stage at the Show Me Center in Cape...
Vintage Now Fashion Show sees record number of guests

Latest News

Amazon has announced it will push for federal legalization of marijuana as the company relaxes...
Amazon to allow employees to work remotely indefinitely
The focus of Walk-tober is on walking and wellness.
Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation hosting Walk-tober
Survey teams confirm 2 tornadoes in southwest Missouri Monday morning
This Nov. 7, 2017 file photo provided by the National Park Service shows a wolf in Yellowstone...
Idaho reaches deal to reimburse hunters who kill wolves
An Amber alert has been isssued for 7-month-old Xeniyah Shannon Sanders.
Amber Alert canceled after 7-month-old baby from Indiana found safe