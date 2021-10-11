First Alert-Strong Storms Today

Mild weather conditions this morning with increasing cloud cover and temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Storms/rain will move in from the west entering southeast Missouri during the early to late morning hours. Very gusty winds will accompany this starting the day. As storms continue to move over our central counties by the late morning to early afternoon, we will be monitoring them closely for better chances of strong/severe weather. Damaging winds will be the primary threat today as the will be a lot of wind energy in the atmosphere. A few storms are still capable of producing hail and even isolated tornadoes. The threat will diminish heading towards sunset as most of the activity will move outside of the Heartland. Temperatures will reach the mid 70s to low 80s.

Calm and dry weather will sit with us on Tuesday, but the lack of rain won’t last for long. Another low-pressure system will move in by the end of the week with storms and heavy rain in the forecast. However, behind this system will be a round of very cool and comfortable air by next weekend.

-Lisa

