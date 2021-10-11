Heartland Votes
First Alert: Strong storms possible today

Damaging winds will be the primary threat, but a few storms could be capable of producing hail...
Damaging winds will be the primary threat, but a few storms could be capable of producing hail and even isolated tornadoes.(Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:29 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The First Alert Weather team will be closely monitoring chances for strong to severe storms today.

This morning, storms and rain will move into the western portions of our Missouri counties.

Gusty winds will be very noticeable.

As storms continue to move over our central counties, chances for strong to severe weather increases.

Damaging winds will be the primary threat, but a few storms could be capable of producing hail and even isolated tornadoes.

The threat will decrease heading toward sunset.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Tuesday will be calm and dry.

Storm and heavy rain chances move back into the forecast by the end of the week because of another low-pressure system.

Behind the system, there will be a round of very cool and more fall-like conditions by next weekend.

