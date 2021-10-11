Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Dyersburg Police respond to multiple shots fired

Dyersburg Police Officers located 22 shell casings at the residence.
Dyersburg Police Officers located 22 shell casings at the residence.(Source: Gray News)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - Dyersburg Police responded to a shooting last night at around 10:39 p.m. on Curry Street.

According to the Dyersburg Police Department, witnesses reported hearing 25-30 gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found that a residence in Curry’s 1700 block had been hit by gunfire.

Officers located 22 shell casings and determined that the rounds were fired into the front door, front windows, west side windows, and the back door.

One of the rounds hit a gas line which required response from the Dyersburg Fire Department and the City of Dyersburg Gas Department.

A woman and her baby were sitting in the bedroom at the time of the shooting; however, no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Dyersburg Police Department at 311-285-1212, or the Criminal Investigation Division at 311-288-7679.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Crider, 21, of Livingston County is charged with murder for stabbing a man on Saturday...
Livingston Co. man charged with murder
Damaging winds will be the primary threat, but a few storms could be capable of producing hail...
First Alert: Strong storms possible today
The Graves County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing juvenile.
Graves County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing 16-year-old
A woman was hit by a SUV on Friday night, October 8.
Investigation for a woman hit by vehicle
Local models and performers across the Heartland took stage at the Show Me Center in Cape...
Vintage Now Fashion Show sees record number of guests

Latest News

Boil orders for the Heartland (Source: Pixabay)
Current boil water orders in the Heartland
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will provide timely notice when service is able to resume.
Dorena-Hickman Ferry closes due to high winds
James Crider, 21, of Livingston County is charged with murder for stabbing a man on Saturday...
Livingston Co. man charged with murder
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is investigating a theft case involving the car shown in...
McCracken Co. Sheriff asking for help in theft investigation