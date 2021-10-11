Dyersburg Police respond to multiple shots fired

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - Dyersburg Police responded to a shooting last night at around 10:39 p.m. on Curry Street.

According to the Dyersburg Police Department, witnesses reported hearing 25-30 gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found that a residence in Curry’s 1700 block had been hit by gunfire.

Officers located 22 shell casings and determined that the rounds were fired into the front door, front windows, west side windows, and the back door.

One of the rounds hit a gas line which required response from the Dyersburg Fire Department and the City of Dyersburg Gas Department.

A woman and her baby were sitting in the bedroom at the time of the shooting; however, no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Dyersburg Police Department at 311-285-1212, or the Criminal Investigation Division at 311-288-7679.

