Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Drying out tonight, tracking more storms later this week

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Showers and thunderstorm will push east of the Heartland before sunset, then skies will clear overnight. Winds will also calm down through the overnight hours. Tuesday will have a pleasant start to the day, with temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. Lots of sunshine expected on Tuesday. Highs will climb back above average into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Slight rain chances possible on Wednesday, but better shower and thunderstorm chances will be on Thursday and Friday. Right now the weekend is looking much cooler and mainly dry. Highs this weekend will only be in the 60s.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Crider, 21, of Livingston County is charged with murder for stabbing a man on Saturday...
Livingston Co. man charged with murder
Damaging winds will be the primary threat, but a few storms could be capable of producing hail...
First Alert: Strong storms possible today
The Graves County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing juvenile.
Graves County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing 16-year-old
A woman was hit by a SUV on Friday night, October 8.
Investigation for a woman hit by vehicle
Local models and performers across the Heartland took stage at the Show Me Center in Cape...
Vintage Now Fashion Show sees record number of guests

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert-Strong Storms Today
Your First Alert forecast at 4 p.m. on 10/11.
First Alert 4pm forecast on 10/11
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 10/11.
First Alert noon forecast for 10/11
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will provide timely notice when service is able to resume.
Dorena-Hickman Ferry closes due to high winds