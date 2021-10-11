Drying out tonight, tracking more storms later this week

Showers and thunderstorm will push east of the Heartland before sunset, then skies will clear overnight. Winds will also calm down through the overnight hours. Tuesday will have a pleasant start to the day, with temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. Lots of sunshine expected on Tuesday. Highs will climb back above average into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Slight rain chances possible on Wednesday, but better shower and thunderstorm chances will be on Thursday and Friday. Right now the weekend is looking much cooler and mainly dry. Highs this weekend will only be in the 60s.

