Dorena-Hickman Ferry closes due to high winds

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will provide timely notice when service is able to resume.(Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Dorena-Hickman Ferry ceased operations today due to high winds in the area.

Around 11:45 a.m., Captain Jeremy Newsom reported winds from the southwest at 35 mph with gusts at 40 mph, creating hazardous river conditions.

Due to the weather forecast, it is likely the ferry will be closed for the remainder of the day.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.

It also serves as a tourist attraction for the region and provides a convenient route between Southeast Missouri and recreation areas around Reelfoot Lake in Northwest Tennessee.

Round trip passage for passenger vehicles is $14 with additional tolls for trucks, motor homes, and vehicles pulling trailers.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry operates at Mississippi River navigation mile point 922.0.(Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)

Missouri and Kentucky are the only border states that are not directly connected by a road or bridge. The only direct route between the two states is the Dorena-Hickman Ferry.

Motorists can check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or clicking here.

