Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation hosting Walk-tober

The focus of Walk-tober is on walking and wellness.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a health and wellness seminar the week of October 11 called Walk-tober.

Fitness and wellness specialist Christine Jaegers said it’s a 45-minute walk where they discuss different topics on wellness.

“Our whole goal of Walk-tober is, basically, to get people active, take advantage of the beautiful weather, typically. As October comes, the weather starts to cool off a little bit, so why not take advantage of it, go outside and get moving,” she said.

People can meet up at the Osage Centre trailhead at 1 p.m. every day.

