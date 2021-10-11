1 dead after ATV crash in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a Polaris Razor UTV crashed on Sunday, October 10, around 7:40 p.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened when the ATV ran off the road and overturned.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol two males were involved in the crash.

One male 48-years-old of Cape Girardeau had serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to St. Francis Medical Center.

The second male was 54-years-old of Cape Girardeau and was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported by a coroner to Cape Girardeau County Morgue.

The two men families were both notified.

The ATV was towed by Cape County Towing.

