Heartland Votes
Vintage Now Fashion Show sees record number guests

Local models and performers across the Heartland took stage at the Show Me Center in Cape...
Local models and performers across the Heartland took stage at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau for the Vintage Now fashion show. In efforts to help domestic violence victims
By Noelle Williams
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Local models and performers across the Heartland took stage at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau for the Vintage Now fashion show in efforts to help domestic violence victims.

Vintage Now, the fundraiser fashion show, returned after taking a year off during to the pandemic. This year the event hit a record number of guests, filling the Show Me Center for its comeback.

“We have sold 1600 tickets, that’s about 400 more than we have ever sold before,” Jessica Hill, Executive Director for the Safe House of Southeast Missouri said.

Hill said 60 models and over 50 performers participated in this year’s show, “A Tale of Time.” It showcased fashion in the last 100 years. All donations will go to the Safe House.

“We have over 100 others volunteers working behind the scenes, whether its hair and makeup, our stylists, our hostesses, our greeters, our ticket takers,” Hill said.

Although doors opened at 6pm, volunteers had an early start.

“We started doing hair and makeup today at noon and all models needed to be in house by 4 o’clock,” Jeanne Muckerman, Spokesperson for Vintage Now, said.

Muckerman said despite the decades of fashion brought to life, the show is to start more conversations about domestic violence.

“It’s not always an easy topic to talk about so I love what this organization does, it puts a beautiful package around something that allows us to just open up and talk about,” Muckerman said.

If you are a victim of domestic violence or if you know someone who is, Hill said she hopes people feel encouraged to reach out for help.

“I always like to just take a step back and just look at this room full of people who are here to support the safe house and see just how amazing our community is and how much they care about domestic violence,” Hill said.

All proceeds for the fashion show will go to the Safe House of Southeast Missouri.

