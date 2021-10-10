Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Memorial highway cleanup done in honor of murdered child

By Bradley Brewer
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - It was almost a year and a half ago when 11-year old Jordan Roberts was shot and killed, but now his family is looking to turn tragedy into service.

When Maranda Alford lost her son last year, she felt like she’d lost everything.

“Jordan, he was my everything,” Alford said. “He was my first son, so for ten years, it was just me and him.”

So when Alford was grieving the loss of Jordan, it was Jordan’s cousin, Jaheim Davis, that provided a bit of closure.

“When he first died, I was thinking to myself I want to give something to Maranda so that she always remember [him],” Davis said.

But Davis’ gift didn’t come in the form of a material possession.

He adopted a section of Highway 412 to be named after Jordan.

“Someone else who had lost a son in our community, I had seen they got a sign for him,” Davis said. ”And so I was like, ‘oh! I can do a sign for him too!’

Adopting the highway isn’t where the family stopped, however, as they volunteered Saturday morning to clean up trash littered alongside the highway… Jordan’s highway.

“The things that we do for Jordan, it’s always something to give back to the community,” Alford said. “Adopting a Highway is a way to help give back to the community and it just helps keep Jordan’s name alive for me and other things we do for Jordan it always has to do with the community.”

The family plans to continue the tradition of cleaning up the highway for many years to come, in order to keep Jordan’s memory alive.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Crider, 21, of Livingston County is charged with murder for stabbing a man on Saturday...
Livingston Co. man charged with murder
The Graves County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing juvenile.
Graves County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing 16-year-old
A woman was hit by a SUV on Friday night, October 8.
Investigation for a woman hit by vehicle
Local models and performers across the Heartland took stage at the Show Me Center in Cape...
Vintage Now Fashion Show sees record number of guests
Southwest blamed air traffic control issues and "disruptive weather" for hundreds of flight...
Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights

Latest News

One eastern Kentucky community showed support for one of their own in a big way.
Cam Strong support ride
Memorial highway cleanup done in honor of murdered child
Memorial highway cleanup done in honor of murdered child
Greeted by family and friends, the first veterans honor flight out of Cape Girardeau Regional...
Veterans Honor Flight returns to Cape Girardeau
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19