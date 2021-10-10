Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Livingston Co. man charged with murder

James Crider, 21, of Livingston County is charged with murder for stabbing a man on Saturday...
James Crider, 21, of Livingston County is charged with murder for stabbing a man on Saturday night, October 9.(Kentucky State Police)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police responded to a call on Saturday night, October 9, before 10 p.m. about an assault that happened at a residence in Salem.

According to the Kentucky State Police the investigation reveled that 52-year-old Joseph Harris and 21-year-old James Crider had been involved in a altercation at a residence on Butler Road, where Crider stabbed Harris.

Livingston County deputies were then called to the scene where they restrained Crider.

While the Livingston County EMS attempted to do life saving measures on Harris.

Harris was then transported to the Livingston County Hospital where he then died of his injuries.

At this time an autopsy has not been scheduled for Harris.

Kentucky State Police said after investigating they arrested James Crider for murder.

Crider is currently at the McCracken County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was hit by a SUV on Friday night, October 8.
Investigation for a woman hit by vehicle
Woodson was in possession of a firearm, 131 grams of methamphetamine, 2 grams of cocaine, 19...
Stoddard County Sheriff arrests man involved in narcotics investigation
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs department has a warning to keep an eye on your mail box....
Increased calls of Mail Theft in Cape Girardeau County
During today’s drawing, 80 winners were randomly selected for each of the Red and White...
Missouri Vaccine Incentive Program announces final winners
This Saturday will be warm and partly cloudy.
First Alert: warm and cloudy with highs around 85 to 89

Latest News

Boil orders for the Heartland (Source: Pixabay)
Current boil water orders in the Heartland
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is investigating a theft case involving the car shown in...
McCracken Co. Sheriff asking for help in theft investigation
The Graves County Health Department reported 85 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional...
85 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths reported in Graves Co.
Heartland road projects.
Heartland road projects 10/8