Livingston Co. man charged with murder

SALEM, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police responded to a call on Saturday night, October 9, before 10 p.m. about an assault that happened at a residence in Salem.

According to the Kentucky State Police the investigation reveled that 52-year-old Joseph Harris and 21-year-old James Crider had been involved in a altercation at a residence on Butler Road, where Crider stabbed Harris.

Livingston County deputies were then called to the scene where they restrained Crider.

While the Livingston County EMS attempted to do life saving measures on Harris.

Harris was then transported to the Livingston County Hospital where he then died of his injuries.

At this time an autopsy has not been scheduled for Harris.

Kentucky State Police said after investigating they arrested James Crider for murder.

Crider is currently at the McCracken County Jail.

