Graves County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing 16-year-old

The Graves County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing juvenile.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a girl from Mayfield, Ky.

16-year-old Justice Wright went missing on the evening of Oct. 9.

She was last seen at her home at around 6:35 p.m.

She said she was going for a walk.

About an hour later, her guardian noticed that she was not in her room and the window was open.

Wright was last seen wearing black leggings and a gray sweatshirt with the word “Minnesota” on the front.

She has pale skin, light brown hair, brown eyes and hair down to her shoulders.

She is 5′3 and 130 lbs.

If you have information, contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 247-4501.

