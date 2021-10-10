Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 60 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) -The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, October 10.
A summary of cases includes:
Williamson County:
- New cases - 29
- Total cases - 12,113
- Total deaths - 158
Franklin County:
- New cases - 31
- Total cases -7,357
- Total deaths - 99
