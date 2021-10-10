Heartland Votes
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 60 new cases of COVID-19

On Sunday, October 10, the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 60 new...
On Sunday, October 10, the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 60 new cases of COVID-19.(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) -The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, October 10.

A summary of cases includes:

Williamson County:

  • New cases - 29
  • Total cases - 12,113
  • Total deaths - 158

Franklin County:

  • New cases - 31
  • Total cases -7,357
  • Total deaths - 99

