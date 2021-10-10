First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

We’re going to finish out the weekend with another dry and very warm day ahead of a potent weather system set to move through on Monday. Strong, dry southwest flow will give us a sunny, breezy and unusually warm day today. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90, which will put us in near-record territory. The current record high for today for CGI (Cape Girardeau airport) is 88. Clouds will move in from the west overnight…..and thunderstorms will be threatening by Monday morning as a cold front approaches from the west.

A passing upper trough and cold front will make for a windy and potentially stormy Monday. Periods of thunderstorms are likely. Wind shear and instability (especially if we get much sun) will create an atmosphere for strong to severe thunderstorms. Strong winds will be the greatest threat, but an isolated tornado will be possible as well. Behind this system we’ll have a couple of dry and slightly cooler/less humid days, before a new upper system approaches later in the week. This will bring another chance of showers/storms Thursday into Friday, followed by much cooler and less humid weather for next weekend.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.