First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Windy with thunderstorms tomorrow!
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After a warm, dry weekend…the weather pattern will become more active during the upcoming work week….with one system moving through on Monday and another later in the week. An upper trough will push a cold front through the Heartland on Monday. Clouds will move in later tonight, but it should stay breezy and dry until closer to daybreak when the first wave of thunderstorms will be approaching from the west. SPC still has us outlooked for a slight risk of severe for tomorrow, but has nudged the stronger risk just north of the region. None the less, a bit of sunshine and significant wind shear could result in a few strong to severe storms tomorrow. Otherwise it will be quite windy, with south winds gusting to over 30 mph at times. Drier west winds will be blowing in by tomorrow evening.

After a brief break on Tuesday, the pattern will start to become more unsettled again as early as late Wednesday or Thursday. Southwest winds aloft will begin to increase moisture levels from Wednesday night thru Friday, with periods of showers and thunderstorms developing again. By Friday night we’ll finally get behind a stronger cold front, and next weekend is currently looking dry, cool and crisp (for a change!)

