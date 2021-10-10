Cape Girardeau holds a Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds of people came out to the 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday in Cape Girardeau.

It was held at Cape Girardeau County Park where folks honored those affected by Alzheimer’s with a Promise Garden ceremony and a one-mile walk.

This is a mission-focused experience fights for research working towards a cure.

We talked with people who’s affected by Alzheimer’s in some form or fashion.

It’s important for Jacob Farmer as his grandmother has Alzheimer’s.

“It’s been really rough on our family, so I’m really connected to the cause personally,” Jacob Farmer said. “Also, just seeing everybody here come together and know that they’re not alone in this fight to end Alzheimer’s.”

Brandy Ponder says she lost family members from Alzheimer’s, as well as her uncle fighting it currently.

“We need to find a cure for this. It’s a terrible disease,” Brandy Ponder said. “You can treat Alzheimer’s and dementia but there is absolutely no cure yet. So, we just hope and pray that one day we can find a cure and that’s why we’re all here.”

Currently, they have raised more than $77,000.

Their goal is to raise $110,000 by the end of the year.

For more information or to donate, you can visit their website here.

