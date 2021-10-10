Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Cape Girardeau holds a Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday

By Mike Mohundro
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds of people came out to the 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday in Cape Girardeau.

It was held at Cape Girardeau County Park where folks honored those affected by Alzheimer’s with a Promise Garden ceremony and a one-mile walk.

This is a mission-focused experience fights for research working towards a cure.

We talked with people who’s affected by Alzheimer’s in some form or fashion.

It’s important for Jacob Farmer as his grandmother has Alzheimer’s.

“It’s been really rough on our family, so I’m really connected to the cause personally,” Jacob Farmer said. “Also, just seeing everybody here come together and know that they’re not alone in this fight to end Alzheimer’s.”

Brandy Ponder says she lost family members from Alzheimer’s, as well as her uncle fighting it currently.

“We need to find a cure for this. It’s a terrible disease,” Brandy Ponder said. “You can treat Alzheimer’s and dementia but there is absolutely no cure yet. So, we just hope and pray that one day we can find a cure and that’s why we’re all here.”

Currently, they have raised more than $77,000.

Their goal is to raise $110,000 by the end of the year.

For more information or to donate, you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was hit by a SUV on Friday night, October 8.
Investigation for a woman hit by vehicle
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs department has a warning to keep an eye on your mail box....
Increased calls of Mail Theft in Cape Girardeau County
Woodson was in possession of a firearm, 131 grams of methamphetamine, 2 grams of cocaine, 19...
Stoddard County Sheriff arrests man involved in narcotics investigation
During today’s drawing, 80 winners were randomly selected for each of the Red and White...
Missouri Vaccine Incentive Program announces final winners
This Saturday will be warm and partly cloudy.
First Alert: warm and cloudy with highs around 85 to 89

Latest News

The event featured a walk of remembrance around the pond at the Cape Girardeau County Park North.
Hundreds attend Share Walk to remember infants who passed away
On Saturday, October 9, in Cape Girardeau families gathered together to participate in the...
Cape Girardeau Share Walk For Remembrance
On Saturday, October 9, guest filled the chairs in the Show Me Center to support the Vintage...
Annual Vintage Now Fashion Show
In Cape Girardeau Saturday, October 9, families walked together for the Walk to End Alzheimer's.
Annual walk to end Alzheimer's