(KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State University football team came up big on the road Saturday beating Austin Peay 30-14.

With the win, the Redhawks improve to 2-1 in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Southeast returns to Houck Stadium on Saturday October 16th when they’ll host rival Murray State at 2:00 p.m.

