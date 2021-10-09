SIU defeats South Dakota State in comeback win
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The 7th ranked SIU Football team pulled off a huge comeback Saturday at 2nd ranked South Dakota State. The Salukis defeated the Jackrabbits 42-41 in overtime.
With the win, SIU improves to 5-1 on the season and South Dakota State falls to 1-4.
The Salukis will now host North Dakota Saturday October 16th on Homecoming at Saluki Stadium at 2:00 p.m.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.