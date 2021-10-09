Investigation for a woman hit by vehicle

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a call on Friday night, October 8, around 10:33 p.m. about a woman being hit by an SUV.

According to Sergeant Joey Hann, the woman was hit in the 700 block of Sprigg Street.

The woman was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Sergeant Joey Hann said the driver that hit the woman stayed on the scene.

An investigating is on going.

