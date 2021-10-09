Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Investigation for a woman hit by vehicle

By Miya Andrews
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a call on Friday night, October 8, around 10:33 p.m. about a woman being hit by an SUV.

According to Sergeant Joey Hann, the woman was hit in the 700 block of Sprigg Street.

The woman was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Sergeant Joey Hann said the driver that hit the woman stayed on the scene.

An investigating is on going.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for suspect
Woman stabbed at surgery center in Missouri
The shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. at National Church Residences Gateway Village in Capitol...
Maryland senior housing shooting kills 2; suspect held
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is leading a months-long investigation into the...
Dallas County sheriff addresses rumors in disappearance case of Cassidy Rainwater
The COVID-19 unit closed again at one hospital in southeast Missouri.
Saint Francis Healthcare closes COVID-19 unit
A couple who lives not far from downtown Ozark unearthed a metal round object underneath a...
Ozark couple unearths what is believed to be Civil War-era Union army cannonball in backyard

Latest News

A woman was hit by a vehicle in Cape Girardeau on Friday, October 8.
Woman hit in downtown Cape Girardeau
During today’s drawing, 80 winners were randomly selected for each of the Red and White...
Missouri Vaccine Incentive Program announces final winners
Woodson was in possession of a firearm, 131 grams of methamphetamine, 2 grams of cocaine, 19...
Stoddard County Sheriff arrests man involved in narcotics investigation
“Although we are already into fall, we are expecting a warm weekend and West Nile virus remains...
First West Nile virus death in Illinois reported for 2021