Increased calls of Mail Theft in Cape Girardeau County

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Department has a warning to keep an eye on your mail box. They say thieves are looking for your special deliveries.

“I’m just waiting for the day to catch the people,” Mark Ketcher, Cape Girardeau resident, said.

Ketcher installed cameras outside his home on CR 318, one of the areas that has become a hotspot for mail theft.

“A neighbor of mine came down looking for his mail of course, cause it was littered all the way down the road,” Ketcher said.

In a Facebook post by the The Cape Girardeau County Sherriff’s office, they shared their concerns. As mail and packages in areas of County Road 657, 316, 318, 319, and 206, including the Hillcrest Subdivision continue to disappear.

“When do you drive down the road and get into somebody else’s mailbox?” Paul David Blattner, a victim of mail theft said.

Paul David Blattner and his wife Noretta Blattner had their mail stolen about a month.

“We had quite a few checks in the mail box from 3 different accounts. We had to close all 3 accounts and have new accounts opened up, which was really a pain,” Paul David Blattner said.

They said they’ve never experienced this at their home in Jackson. Although they caught the person that stole their mail, that’s not the case for everyone.

“I thought about all these other ones that are being done. Are they getting their money back? What’s happening to them?” Noretta Blattner said.

Ever since their mail was tampered, they no longer put checks or anything in their mail box. Instead they make a travel to the post office.

“Its just aggravating to have to do it,” Paul David Blattner said.

Ketcher said he hopes law enforcement can find whoever is committing these crimes. Until then he and hi neighbors plan to keep an eye open.

“That should never happen for one thing, and it a crying shame that people have gone to that standard,” Ketcher said.

Mail theft is a federal crime. If you have a stolen package please call the US Postal Service or your local Police department.

