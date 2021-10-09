Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Increased calls of Mail Theft in Cape Girardeau County

By Noelle Williams
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Department has a warning to keep an eye on your mail box. They say thieves are looking for your special deliveries.

“I’m just waiting for the day to catch the people,” Mark Ketcher, Cape Girardeau resident, said.

Ketcher installed cameras outside his home on CR 318, one of the areas that has become a hotspot for mail theft.

“A neighbor of mine came down looking for his mail of course, cause it was littered all the way down the road,” Ketcher said.

In a Facebook post by the The Cape Girardeau County Sherriff’s office, they shared their concerns. As mail and packages in areas of County Road 657, 316, 318, 319, and 206, including the Hillcrest Subdivision continue to disappear.

“When do you drive down the road and get into somebody else’s mailbox?” Paul David Blattner, a victim of mail theft said.

Paul David Blattner and his wife Noretta Blattner had their mail stolen about a month.

“We had quite a few checks in the mail box from 3 different accounts. We had to close all 3 accounts and have new accounts opened up, which was really a pain,” Paul David Blattner said.

They said they’ve never experienced this at their home in Jackson. Although they caught the person that stole their mail, that’s not the case for everyone.

“I thought about all these other ones that are being done. Are they getting their money back? What’s happening to them?” Noretta Blattner said.

Ever since their mail was tampered, they no longer put checks or anything in their mail box. Instead they make a travel to the post office.

“Its just aggravating to have to do it,” Paul David Blattner said.

Ketcher said he hopes law enforcement can find whoever is committing these crimes. Until then he and hi neighbors plan to keep an eye open.

“That should never happen for one thing, and it a crying shame that people have gone to that standard,” Ketcher said.

Mail theft is a federal crime. If you have a stolen package please call the US Postal Service or your local Police department.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left to right) Edward Nuitall, Michael Wafford and Lyndell Wafford, all of Chicago, were...
3 arrested following multi-state police chase
The COVID-19 unit closed again at one hospital in southeast Missouri.
Saint Francis Healthcare closes COVID-19 unit
From left to right: a spoon, a knife and a fork shaped persimmon seed halves.
Fork, knife or spoon: Checking persimmon seeds to predict winter weather
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is leading a months-long investigation into the...
Dallas County sheriff addresses rumors in disappearance case of Cassidy Rainwater
Police looking for suspect
Woman stabbed at surgery center in Missouri

Latest News

We're hearing from Catholic church leaders who want Missouri to abolish the death penalty.
Missouri Catholics and the death penalty
Mail theft in the Heartland
Increased calls of mail theft in Heartland
Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest is back for it's 11 year.
Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest returns for its 11 year
During today’s drawing, 80 winners were randomly selected for each of the Red and White...
Missouri Vaccine Incentive Program announces final winners