Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: warm and cloudy with highs around 85 to 89

By Miya Andrews
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -We’re going to have near-record warmth this weekend with daytime highs and overnight lows as we await a strong weather system on Monday.

Brian Alworth says today will be partly cloudy, with afternoon highs of about 85 to 89.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, breezy and even warmer, with highs of about 86 to 90.

The current record high for Sunday is 88 with the average highs this time of the year are about 70 to 75.

A strong upper trough will swing through the region on Monday.

This will bring gusty SW winds and a good chance of showers and thunderstorms.

In fact SPC already has us in the slight risk level 2 for severe thunderstorms for Monday.

Behind this system it will be a bit less warm and humid but still above average for mid-week.

Yet another cold front will approach later in the week and behind this system it looks like we’ll finally have some cooler fall weather for next weekend!

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for suspect
Woman stabbed at surgery center in Missouri
The shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. at National Church Residences Gateway Village in Capitol...
Maryland senior housing shooting kills 2; suspect held
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is leading a months-long investigation into the...
Dallas County sheriff addresses rumors in disappearance case of Cassidy Rainwater
The COVID-19 unit closed again at one hospital in southeast Missouri.
Saint Francis Healthcare closes COVID-19 unit
A couple who lives not far from downtown Ozark unearthed a metal round object underneath a...
Ozark couple unearths what is believed to be Civil War-era Union army cannonball in backyard

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
A few showers possible late tonight. Very warm over the weekend.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Forecast
Clouds will continue to decrease throughout the day allowing for sunshine this afternoon.
First Alert: Partly, mostly sunny afternoon