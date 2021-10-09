First Alert: warm and cloudy with highs around 85 to 89

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -We’re going to have near-record warmth this weekend with daytime highs and overnight lows as we await a strong weather system on Monday.

Brian Alworth says today will be partly cloudy, with afternoon highs of about 85 to 89.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, breezy and even warmer, with highs of about 86 to 90.

The current record high for Sunday is 88 with the average highs this time of the year are about 70 to 75.

A strong upper trough will swing through the region on Monday.

This will bring gusty SW winds and a good chance of showers and thunderstorms.

In fact SPC already has us in the slight risk level 2 for severe thunderstorms for Monday.

Behind this system it will be a bit less warm and humid but still above average for mid-week.

Yet another cold front will approach later in the week and behind this system it looks like we’ll finally have some cooler fall weather for next weekend!

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.