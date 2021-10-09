First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Dry and unusually warm weather is set to continue for the rest of the weekend, until a strong weather system moves through on Monday. Scattered high clouds will thin out overnight….so Sunday will be sunny, breezy and warmer. The CGI record high for tomorrow is 88, which is certainly reachable. It will be rather breezy Sunday and Sunday night as well, as a cold front approaches from the west. As the front moves through on Monday, it will be windy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, a few of which could be strong.

SPC has us outlooked for severe on Monday, as there will be impressive wind shear and some instability. Strong winds but also isolated tornados may be possible. Behind this system it will be dry and just a bit cooler for the middle of the week. But by late week, another approaching upper system will bring another chance of showers and storms from late Thursday into Friday. Behind that front, we may actually get some cool, crisp ‘fall’ weather next weekend!

