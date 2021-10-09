Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest returns for its 11 year

Heartland Votes
By Colin Baillie
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MURPHYSBORO, IL. (KFVS) -The Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest is back in Murphysboro this weekend for its 11 year.

The brew festival is taking place Saturday at Riverside Park. The event for Imperial Tent ticket holders begins at 11 am, with general admission ticket holders being allowed to enter at noon. The festival will run until 4pm.

All Imperial tent tickets are sold out. General admissions are still available. The price increases the day of from $35 to $45. Tickets can be found here.

Last year the brew fest was cancelled due to COVID-19.

“The brew fest is a good time. and there is quite a buzz. when people come to the brew fest tomorrow.” says committee member Kevin Hunsperger.

Bus routes will be available to take you to and from the event. Stops include: Tres Hombres in Carbondale, Buckwater Brew Works in Carbondale, Big Muddy Brewing in Murphysboro, Holiday Inn Express in Murphysboro and the Murphysboro Post Office.

Those routes begin at 10 am and are free to all attendees.

Craft Beer from around the region and outside of the region will be available for tastings.

The Brew Fest says this year Revitalize 62966 will be the benefactor of the event. More information on them can be found on their website.

The group is a non-profit aimed at making improvements to the city of Murphysboro.

