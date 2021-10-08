Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Woman stabbed at surgery center in Missouri

Police looking for suspect
Police looking for suspect(KY3)
By KY3 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KYTV/Gray News) - The Mercy Surgery Center was placed on lockdown Friday after a woman was stabbed in a stairwell.

It happened just after 7 a.m. Friday, KYTV reported.

Mercy’s Sony Kullmann says the woman is an employee. And police say she was in a relationship with the man believed responsible.

He left the scene and remains at large. Police don’t believe the victim’s injuries to be life-threatening.

Mercy’s nearby main hospital was also put on lockdown but has reopened.

The surgery center remains closed, and patients who are scheduled to be in the building will either be rescheduled or sent elsewhere, the company said in a tweet.

Copyright 2021 KYTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left to right) Edward Nuitall, Michael Wafford and Lyndell Wafford, all of Chicago, were...
3 arrested following multi-state police chase
The COVID-19 unit closed again at one hospital in southeast Missouri.
Saint Francis Healthcare closes COVID-19 unit
From left to right: a spoon, a knife and a fork shaped persimmon seed halves.
Fork, knife or spoon: Checking persimmon seeds to predict winter weather
Michael Garbo.
DEA agent killed during Amtrak shooting in Ariz. from Tri-State
The winners of the program’s fourth drawing was announced on Wednesday.
Winners of 4th MO VIP drawing announced

Latest News

In this June 22, 2016, file photo, the "House on Fire" ruins are shown in Mule Canyon, near...
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
Bluegrass and Barbecue Festival returns to Saline County.
Bluegrass Barbecue Festival returns to Saline County
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 29 new COVID-19 cases on Friday,...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 29 new COVID-19 cases
The family of a missing woman who was later found dead released video of the suspect being...
Family of missing Fla. woman found dead blasts police response; video shows encounter with suspect