Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First West Nile virus death in Illinois reported for 2021

“Although we are already into fall, we are expecting a warm weekend and West Nile virus remains...
“Although we are already into fall, we are expecting a warm weekend and West Nile virus remains a risk until the first hard frost,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “It’s important for everyone to continue taking precautions such as using insect repellent, wearing long sleeve shirts and pants, and staying indoors between dusk and dawn.”(LM Oter | AP)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The first death from West Nile virus this year has been reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The individual became sick in late August and was a Will County resident.

“Although we are already into fall, we are expecting a warm weekend and West Nile virus remains a risk until the first hard frost,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “It’s important for everyone to continue taking precautions such as using insect repellent, wearing long sleeve shirts and pants, and staying indoors between dusk and dawn.”

There are 40 cases of West Nile virus currently in Illinois.

West Nile virus is caught by mosquito bites, and several common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches.

People who are over 50 or immunocompromised are at higher risk for severe illness, which can include meningitis, encephalitis, or death.

The Illinois Department of Public Health encourages everyone to practice the three “R’s”.

  • Reduce standing water and repair or replace screens with tears or other openings
  • Repel mosquitos with shoes, socks, long pants and sleeves
  • Report spots where water has become stagnant in ditches, flooded yards and other locations so health departments can kill mosquito larvae

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left to right) Edward Nuitall, Michael Wafford and Lyndell Wafford, all of Chicago, were...
3 arrested following multi-state police chase
The COVID-19 unit closed again at one hospital in southeast Missouri.
Saint Francis Healthcare closes COVID-19 unit
From left to right: a spoon, a knife and a fork shaped persimmon seed halves.
Fork, knife or spoon: Checking persimmon seeds to predict winter weather
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is leading a months-long investigation into the...
Dallas County sheriff addresses rumors in disappearance case of Cassidy Rainwater
Michael Garbo.
DEA agent killed during Amtrak shooting in Ariz. from Tri-State

Latest News

The Egyptian Health Department reported five new COVID-19 cases on Friday, October 8.
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 5 new COVID-19 cases
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is investigating a theft case involving the car shown in...
McCracken Co. Sheriff asking for help in theft investigation
The 2021 Du Quoin State Fair was a big success not only with attendance, but with revenue, too.
Attendance at 2021 Du Quoin State Fair highest in 5 years
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise...
Cape Girardeau holds Walk to End Alzheimer’s this Saturday