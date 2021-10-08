Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Stoddard County Sheriff arrests man involved in narcotics investigation

Woodson was in possession of a firearm, 131 grams of methamphetamine, 2 grams of cocaine, 19...
Woodson was in possession of a firearm, 131 grams of methamphetamine, 2 grams of cocaine, 19 grams of marijuana and 3 Xanax pills.(Source: Stoddard County Sheriff's Office)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) - The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Lawrence Woodson of Oran, Missouri.

On Thursday, October 7, 2021, Stoddard County Police, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Dexter Police Department assisted the SEMO Drug Task Force with the investigation.

According to the Stoddard County Police Department, Woodson fled on foot from a residence in Dexter when law enforcement attempted to make contact with him.

After a short foot pursuit, he was taken into custody and discovered to be in possession of a firearm, 2 grams of cocaine, 131 grams of methamphetamine, 19 grams of marijuana and 3 Xanax pills.

Woodson is charged with:

  • 1 count of Trafficking Drugs 1st degree - Class A Felony
  • 2 counts of Delivery of a controlled substance - Class C Felony
  • 1 count of Unlawful possession of a firearm - Class D Felony
  • 1 count of Unlawful use of a weapon - Class E Felony
  • 1 count of Resisting arrest - Class E Felony

Woodson is currently being held in the Stoddard County Jail on a $100,000 cash only bond.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left to right) Edward Nuitall, Michael Wafford and Lyndell Wafford, all of Chicago, were...
3 arrested following multi-state police chase
The COVID-19 unit closed again at one hospital in southeast Missouri.
Saint Francis Healthcare closes COVID-19 unit
From left to right: a spoon, a knife and a fork shaped persimmon seed halves.
Fork, knife or spoon: Checking persimmon seeds to predict winter weather
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is leading a months-long investigation into the...
Dallas County sheriff addresses rumors in disappearance case of Cassidy Rainwater
The shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. at National Church Residences Gateway Village in Capitol...
Maryland senior housing shooting kills 2; suspect held

Latest News

This educational donation to her classroom will help the students with more than the three "R"s.
Eugene Field teacher receives a dozen hands-on building tools to go beyond the basics
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
One Heartand financial expert says debt isn't bad by itself, but it does come with risks.
Heartland financial expert gives tips on ‘buy now, pay later’ plans retailers offer
Street decked out for Halloween in Cape Girardeau
Street decked out for Halloween in Cape Girardeau