Southern Seven Health Department announces 29 new COVID-19 cases, new potential cases in region
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - There are 29 new confirmed cases in the Southern Seven region.
The Southern Seven Health Department has announced 30 newly recovered cases, and their latest risk levels in their coverage area.
On October 8th, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Alexander County has stabilized their COVID-19 infections.
Hardin County has stabilized their infection rate last week and remains stable.
Five S7HD counties will remain at an Orange Warning Level status on the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) risk metrics.
Included in the potential cases:
- Johnson County had 313 potential new cases
- Massac County had 391 potential cases
- Pope County had 665 potential new cases
- Pulaski County had 329 potential new cases
- Union County had 107 potential new cases
