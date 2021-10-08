More than 19k new COVID-19 cases reported in Ill. over the past week

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 19,244 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases, including 209 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, October 1, 2021.

According to data from the IDPH, nearly 70 percent of Illinois’ population have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 54 percent of Illinois’ population are fully vaccinated.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,650,108 cases, including 25,224 deaths.

As of Thursday night, 1,653 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 412 patients were in the ICU and 209 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity from Oct. 1-7 is 2.6 percent.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 35,898 doses. Since reporting on Friday, October 1, 2021, 251,287 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

