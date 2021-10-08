McCracken Co. Sheriff asking for help in theft investigation
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Mo. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is asking for assistance from the public with the investigation of a felony theft case.
The Sheriff’s Office has provided surveillance images of the suspect’s car as they were observed potentially stealing items from a local business.
Anyone with information regarding the suspects identity or the overall case is asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.