McCracken Co. Sheriff asking for help in theft investigation

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is investigating a theft case involving the car shown in...
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is investigating a theft case involving the car shown in this photo.(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Mo. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is asking for assistance from the public with the investigation of a felony theft case.

The Sheriff’s Office has provided surveillance images of the suspect’s car as they were observed potentially stealing items from a local business.

The suspect shown in this photo was believed to be stealing items.
The suspect shown in this photo was believed to be stealing items.(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information regarding the suspects identity or the overall case is asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department.

