Foggy and Cloudy Start

Peaks of Sunshine By The Afternoon...
Another hot summer day in the Heartland!
Another hot summer day in the Heartland!
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:10 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Areas of fog will be around this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. A few isolated showers/light drizzle is possible in our northern counties during the morning. The day will start off with more cloud cover and gradually decrease with more sunshine by the afternoon as slightly drier air tried to move in. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s. Additional clouds will move in tonight accompanied by a few chances of showers mainly after midnight into early Saturday morning.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with warm and humid conditions as temperatures rise into the mid 80s. Sunday will be even warmer with the mid to upper 80s in the forecast and mostly sunny. Breezy southerly winds will be around with the strongest gusts Sunday into Monday.

We are watching two stronger systems to bring rain and storms next week. One will be on Monday and the other on late Wednesday into Thursday.

-Lisa

