First Alert Friday Forecast

By Brian Alworth
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
A very warm weekend is in store as a ridge of high pressure aloft builds over the area. Patchy dense fog this morning should give way to partly cloudy or even mostly sunny skies today, with afternoon highs of about 80 to 85. Highs look to be about 85 to 90 over the weekend…..with unusually high dew points as well. In fact the forecast high of 88 for Sunday afternoon would tie the current record for the day. The pattern also looks mainly dry, except for a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm tonight as a surge of warm air moves in from the west.

Next week is looking more active, as a couple of upper systems look to move through. The first will be on Monday. SPC is watching this part of the country for a chance of strong thunderstorms on Monday due to strong shear and moderate instability. Otherwise it will be breezy, warm and humid. Behind a weak front it will be quiet and dry for a couple of days, before another system moves through about Wednesday night or Thursday of next week. Temps next week look to be a bit cooler, but still a bit above average for mid-October.

