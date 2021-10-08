Heartland Votes
First Alert: Foggy morning, partly sunny afternoon

Fog could impact your morning commute.
Fog could impact your morning commute.((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Dense and patchy fog will impact the morning commute for many this morning. Adding a little extra drive time and caution is advised.

A few isolated showers or light drizzle will also be possible in our northern counties.

Skies will start off cloudy this morning with wake-up temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Clouds will continue to decrease throughout the day allowing for some sunshine this afternoon.

Highs will be warm for this time of year in the low to mid 80s.

More clouds will move in tonight along with a few chances for a few showers, mainly after midnight into early Saturday morning.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy and it will be warm and muggy with highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday will be even warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Breezy southerly winds will also be around with the strongest gusts Sunday into Monday.

Two stronger systems could bring more rain and storms next week. One will be on Monday and the other on late Wednesday into Thursday.

