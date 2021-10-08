Heartland Votes
A few showers possible late tonight. Very warm over the weekend.

By Grant Dade
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. We enjoyed a sunny and warm day across the Heartland but a few clouds will increase this evening. As we head towards the late evening hours, a few scattered showers could develop. Most of this activity will be out of the area by sunrise Saturday. Lows tomorrow morning will be in the middle 60s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and very warm. It will be somewhat humid as well. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and breezy. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 with the heat index reaching the lower 90s.

