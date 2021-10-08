Eugene Field teacher receives a dozen hands-on building tools to go beyond the basics

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One Eugene Field Elementary teacher in Poplar Buff now has new way to teach her students.

This educational donation to her classroom will help the students with more than the three “R”s.

”I’m always looking for other ways to help buy different materials for the classrooms.”

That’s why first grade teacher Michelle Adams uses these items to help incorporate science, technology, and engineering into reading. They were purchased with a grant from applied the Missouri Retired Teachers Association.

“Now they have the creativity that they can use materials to create something of their own they can use them to create different things they have different ways of thinking they can try to do different things to see how it works and if it fails how can I make it better,” said Adams.

These stem bins are filled with cubes, straws and task cards.

A few students tells me what they like about the new hands on learning tools.

“You can build whatever you want,” said first grader Tucker Laken.

”We can make stuff and it’s fun,” said first grader Macy Ray.

Eugene elementary principal Jennifer Taylor says she is happy to have this unique hands on project for their students.

“Our teachers at Eugene field are always looking for ways to bring in hands on technology also different manipulatives that really engage students further in the learning process,” said Taylor.

Adams says the students are learning more than just math and reading. And they are having fun.

“Whenever we incorporate other subject matters such as science and technology and engineering into reading and other subjects even writing. You’re reaching every child, you’re able to reach them and help them the ones that are struggling maybe that will inspire them and it helps their creativity and helps them to be able to create and feel more confident, Adams said.”

