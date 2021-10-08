Egyptian Health Dept. reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported five new COVID-19 cases on Friday, October 8.

The newly reported positive cases include:

Saline County

Female - one woman in her 20s

Male - two men in their 50s

White County

Female - one age unknown-case status is in progress

Male - one in his 20s

As of Thursday, Saline County has had a total of 4,578 positive cases, including 69 deaths; White County has had a total of 3,002 positive cases, including 33 deaths; and Gallatin County has had a total of 868 positive cases, including seven deaths.

