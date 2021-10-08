Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau holds Walk to End Alzheimer's this Saturday

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise...
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.(Walk to End Alzheimer’s)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Residents of Cape Girardeau will be participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Cape County Park South will host the walk, beginning at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, following an opening ceremony.

Participants of the walk will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the Promise Garden ceremony, an experience that signifies the fight against the disease.

The Promise Garden’s purple flowers will represent the personal connections people have to Alzheimer’s.

Safety protocols such as physical distancing, contactless registration, and hand sanitizer stations will be implemented throughout the event.

For more information and to register, visit alz.org/cape

