Bluegrass Barbecue Festival returns to Saline County

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - Saline County will host it’s Bluegrass and Barbecue Festival this Saturday, Oct. 9.

The festival will take place at Saline Creek Pioneer Village & Museum and will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Features of the event include:

Tomcat Hill Social Club - 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Blackberry Blossom Band - 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cassie Andrews and Calico Creek - 1:30 to 3 p.m.

George Portz & The Friends of Bluegrass - 3:30 to 5 p.m.

It’s free to attend; however, donations of canned goods will be accepted on behalf of local food pantries.

Courtesy of the Harrisburg Boy Scouts, $1 parking will be available.

In addition to enjoying a day of bluegrass music in southern Illinois, those in attendance are invited to explore Saline Creek Pioneer Village & Museum, 1600 S. Feazel St.

This historical pioneer village includes the original Saline County Pauper Farm, an old jail, a schoolhouse from 1859, the Cain Church, several 1800s-era log cabins, a thresher barn and a country store.

For more information, call Lynn at (618) 967-3439.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.