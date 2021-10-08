Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Bluegrass Barbecue Festival returns to Saline County

Bluegrass and Barbecue Festival returns to Saline County.
Bluegrass and Barbecue Festival returns to Saline County.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - Saline County will host it’s Bluegrass and Barbecue Festival this Saturday, Oct. 9.

The festival will take place at Saline Creek Pioneer Village & Museum and will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Features of the event include:

  • Tomcat Hill Social Club - 9:30 to 11 a.m.
  • Blackberry Blossom Band - 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Cassie Andrews and Calico Creek - 1:30 to 3 p.m.
  • George Portz & The Friends of Bluegrass - 3:30 to 5 p.m.

It’s free to attend; however, donations of canned goods will be accepted on behalf of local food pantries.

Courtesy of the Harrisburg Boy Scouts, $1 parking will be available.

In addition to enjoying a day of bluegrass music in southern Illinois, those in attendance are invited to explore Saline Creek Pioneer Village & Museum, 1600 S. Feazel St.

This historical pioneer village includes the original Saline County Pauper Farm, an old jail, a schoolhouse from 1859, the Cain Church, several 1800s-era log cabins, a thresher barn and a country store.

For more information, call Lynn at (618) 967-3439.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left to right) Edward Nuitall, Michael Wafford and Lyndell Wafford, all of Chicago, were...
3 arrested following multi-state police chase
The COVID-19 unit closed again at one hospital in southeast Missouri.
Saint Francis Healthcare closes COVID-19 unit
From left to right: a spoon, a knife and a fork shaped persimmon seed halves.
Fork, knife or spoon: Checking persimmon seeds to predict winter weather
Michael Garbo.
DEA agent killed during Amtrak shooting in Ariz. from Tri-State
The winners of the program’s fourth drawing was announced on Wednesday.
Winners of 4th MO VIP drawing announced

Latest News

The airport will have a direct flight for veterans from Cape Girardeau to Washington, D.C.
Veterans Honor Flight Tour to take off from Cape Girardeau for the first time
Boil orders for the Heartland (Source: Pixabay)
Current boil water orders in the Heartland
Heartland road projects.
Heartland road projects 10/8
The Executive Director said she has to make some adjustments so she can continue to serve the...
Heartland diaper bank faces supply challenges