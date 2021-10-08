Attendance at 2021 Du Quoin State Fair highest in 5 years

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The 2021 Du Quoin State Fair was a big success not only with attendance, but with revenue, too.

According to the State of Illinois, more than 150,000 visited the fair this year, which is up 22.1 percent from 2019 and the largest number in five years.

Grandstand shows also saw their highest number of fans since 2012.

The state said grandstand entertainment generated more than $413,000 in revenue, the highest in 20 years.

Organizers of the fair say these numbers are encouraging.

“To come off of a year where we were unable to hold a fair due to the pandemic and generate these numbers is fantastic,” said Du Quoin State Fair Manager Josh Gross. “Our goal once we started planning for 2021 was to give people something to look forward to and I think we did that. Starting with the return of free admission to the fair in 2019, to bringing in top grandstand performances this year, the Du Quoin State Fair keeps improving year after year.”

REO Speedwagon had the biggest draw out of the eight grandstand performances, with more than 4,000 tickets sold.

In all, more than 20,780 came out to see this year’s entertainment.

Total revenue numbers for 2021 are not final yet, but the state said preliminary numbers show the Du Quoin Fair overall revenue is more than $1.2 million. This ranks sixth for total revenue in the last two decades.

The date for the 2022 Du Quoin State Fair is set for August 26 through September 5.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.