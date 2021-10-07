Heartland Votes
Watch out for phone scammers pretending to be Missouri State Police

(Source: Raycom)
(Source: Raycom)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Scammers have been calling Missouri residents using numbers appearing to be coming from Missouri Capitol Police.

At least two dozen people have contacted the Missouri Capitol Police about the phone scammers.

Individuals have been reporting the calls since 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The Missouri Department of Public Safety says tips to avoid being a victim include:

  • Do not answer calls from unknown phone numbers.
  • Do not hit any buttons if the caller asks you to. Hang up immediately.
  • Do not answer any questions, especially ones regarding your personal information.
  • Never reveal personal information, like your Social Security number, mother’s maiden name, passwords, or credit card numbers.
  • Never assume the caller is the person they say they are. If you receive a call from somebody representing a company or a government agency, hang up and call back the phone number on the company or agency’s website. This will allow you to verify the caller.

Call the Missouri Attorney General’s hotline if you believe you received a scam call at 800-392-8222.

