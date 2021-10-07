Warming up as we head into the weekend, watching some small rain chances

Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening. Many areas will stay dry and experience quite comfortable temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. There is a slight chance for a few showers early in parts of southern Illinois on Friday morning. Most of Friday will be dry and warmer. Many areas will top out in the lower 80s. Then another chance for a few showers will arrive Friday night into early Saturday. These should move out through the morning Saturday and leave most of Saturday dry and warm. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be more than 10 degrees above average, in the mid to upper 80s.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.