Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Wanted fugitive possibly spotted at Dodgers game

John Ruffo was convicted of a $350 million bank fraud scheme but never showed up to serve his...
John Ruffo was convicted of a $350 million bank fraud scheme but never showed up to serve his sentence.(U.S. Marshals Service // CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A fugitive on the run for 23 years may have been spotted at a Dodgers’ game in 2016.

The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public’s help to ID a man seen in a blue shirt behind home plate during the game five years ago.

In recordings of the game, you can see the man near the batter’s head.

Authorities are trying to ID the man seen in a blue shirt behind the batter's head.
Authorities are trying to ID the man seen in a blue shirt behind the batter's head.(U.S. Marshals Service // CNN)

Authorities believe it may have been John Ruffo who was convicted of a $350 million bank fraud scheme.

Ruffo never showed up to serve a 17-year prison sentence.

Investigators say Ruffo is likely using a different name and is a “master manipulator” who enjoys fine wine and expensive hotels.

There’s a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left to right) Edward Nuitall, Michael Wafford and Lyndell Wafford, all of Chicago, were...
3 arrested following multi-state police chase
From left to right: a spoon, a knife and a fork shaped persimmon seed halves.
Fork, knife or spoon: Checking persimmon seeds to predict winter weather
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
The winners of the program’s fourth drawing was announced on Wednesday.
Winners of 4th MO VIP drawing announced
Dominique Betts is wanted in connection to a shooting on Wednesday morning in New Madrid, Mo.
Man wanted in connection to New Madrid, Mo. shooting; considered armed and dangerous

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
Biden, a convert to vaccine mandates, champions compliance
This is a screengrab of video sent in from the WITN viewer.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Stolen FedEx truck rides on two wheels before crashing into a building
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday,...
Trump to invoke executive privilege in Jan. 6 House probe
You might call it a sarcastic "Help Wanted" sign...but a group of Springfield businesses have...
Eye-catching Missouri billboards are not-so subtle ‘Help Wanted’ ads