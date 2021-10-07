Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Twitch confirms major data breach

Twitch confirmed a major data breach and said it's working to determine the extent of the...
Twitch confirmed a major data breach and said it's working to determine the extent of the problem.(CNN, file photo)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The game-streaming service Twitch says it experienced a major data breach.

In a tweet, the company says it’s still working to figure out the extent of the problem.

Twitch pays streamers for their games.

Some users said the leaked information accurately shows how much they receive.

Amazon owns Twitch, and the platform has tens of millions of users.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
(Left to right) Edward Nuitall, Michael Wafford and Lyndell Wafford, all of Chicago, were...
3 arrested following multi-state police chase
The winners of the program’s fourth drawing was announced on Wednesday.
Winners of 4th MO VIP drawing announced
Dominique Betts is wanted in connection to a shooting on Wednesday morning in New Madrid, Mo.
Man wanted in connection to New Madrid, Mo. shooting; considered armed and dangerous
Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years

Latest News

Minneapolis police officers were caught on camera saying they were 'hunting' civilians as they...
Minneapolis police caught on body camera saying they were ‘hunting’ civilians during George Floyd protests
A Pelham police vehicle is parked near floodwaters on County Road 52 Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in...
1 child, 1 adult die in floods in Alabama from slow-moving front
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on...
Report details Trump’s efforts to reverse election results
Minneapolis police officers were caught on camera saying they were 'hunting' civilians as they...
Minneapolis police 'hunting' civilians remarks captured on body camera video