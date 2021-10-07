Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Trump to invoke executive privilege in Jan. 6 House probe

Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday,...
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.(AP Photo/Ben Gray)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump intends to assert executive privilege in a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, a move that could prevent the testimony of onetime aides, according to a letter sent by lawyers for the former president.

The letter went to at least some witnesses who were subpoenaed by the House committee and it makes clear that Trump plans to invoke privileges meant to protect presidential communications from being shared with Congress. The substance of the letter was described Thursday by a person who has seen it and who spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the letter was not yet public.

Spokespeople for Trump did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

The move sets the stage for a likely clash with House Democrats who are investigating the roles of Trump and his allies in the run-up to the riot, when thousands of Trump supporters broke into the Capitol as Congress was certifying the results of the presidential election won by Democrat Joe Biden.

The committee, which was formed over the summer, last month issued subpoenas to Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff; Dan Scavino, the former deputy chief of staff for communications; Kashyap Patel, a former Defense Department official; and Steve Bannon, a former Trump adviser.

Politico reported the existence of the letter earlier Thursday, the deadline the committee set for compliance.

It was not immediately clear how witnesses would respond to Trump’s decision to invoke executive privilege or what consequences that would face if they refuse to cooperate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
(Left to right) Edward Nuitall, Michael Wafford and Lyndell Wafford, all of Chicago, were...
3 arrested following multi-state police chase
The winners of the program’s fourth drawing was announced on Wednesday.
Winners of 4th MO VIP drawing announced
Dominique Betts is wanted in connection to a shooting on Wednesday morning in New Madrid, Mo.
Man wanted in connection to New Madrid, Mo. shooting; considered armed and dangerous
Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years

Latest News

The Department of Energy appointed one new member and reappointed five members to the Paducah...
DOE appoints new member, reappoints 5 members to Paducah board
Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Police: Student attacks disabled Louisiana high school teacher in apparent TikTok challenge
Robert Hathorne/OSHP Trooper Josef Brobst
Suspect arrested in shooting of Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper
Current incidence rate for COVID-19 in Kentucky, as of Wednesday, October 6.
Gov. Beshear: Ky. continues to see decline in COVID-19 cases
The COVID-19 unit closed again at one hospital in southeast Missouri.
Saint Francis Healthcare closes COVID-19 unit