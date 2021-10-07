Heartland Votes
SoutheastHEALTH seeing fewer COVID-19 patients

Saint Francis Medical Center closed its COVID-19 unit.
Saint Francis Medical Center closed its COVID-19 unit.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SoutheastHEALTH no longer has a dedicated COVID-19 unit.

They say they are treating COVID-19 patients who aren’t in the ICU on a section of one of their medical units. They following appropriate PPE practices to keep everyone safe.

Currently, Southeast said they do not have COVID-19 patients in ICU. They have 14 COVID-19 patients on the medical unit.

Overall, hospital leaders say the number of COVID-19 inpatients is down from a month ago.

They said they are seeing very few patients requiring hospitalizations who have been vaccinated. Of those requiring hospitalization who have been vaccinated, most are not requiring ICU care.

