Portageville man sentenced to 5 years for selling methamphetamine

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was recently sentenced to five years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.

According to Sayler Fleming, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, Clarence L. Hicks, 46, of Portageville, Missouri, was sentenced on October 7, following his guilty plea to selling methamphetamine.

During a plea hearing earlier in 2021, Hicks admitted to selling methamphetamine to an informant from the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force in September 2019.

At the time of the sale, Hicks was on parole following an early release from the Missouri Department of Corrections for several drug-related convictions.

Fleming said Hicks’ federal 5-year sentence was ordered to run consecutively to his previous state sentences.

After the sentences are finished, he will be placed on supervised release for three years.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.