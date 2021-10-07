Portageville man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison for distributing meth

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Portageville man was sentenced to five years in federal prison for methamphetamine distribution.

According to Sayler Fleming, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, Courtney Williams, 46, of Portageville, Missouri, was sentenced on October 7, after pleading guilty to four counts of methamphetamine distribution in June 2021.

During July, August and September 2018, Williams distributed over 150 grams of methamphetamine to an individual working with law enforcement, Fleming said.

