Much warmer to end the work week.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We are monitoring a few isolated showers this evening. This activity will weaken and move out of the area later this evening. Temperatures will fall into the 60s during the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Friday will start off with a little patchy fog. Skies will become partly cloudy during the afternoon hours. Highs will reach the lower to middle 80s. As we head into the weekend temperatures will warm into the upper 80s, flirting with record levels on Sunday.

